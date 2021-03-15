LONDON, ONT. -- Students at North Lambton Secondary School in Lambton Shores will be doing full remote learning for at least a week due to staffing shortages from ongoing COVID-19 cases.

The Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) made the decision to close the school for a week due to the number of people determined to have been in close contact with a COVID-19 case.

The result is a lack of staff available for in person learning.

The school will be closed for in person learning until March 19, and expects to reopen on Monday, March 22.

Teachers will connect with families to provide details for remote learning for the week.

Currently there are three cases amongst students confirmed at the school according the LKDSB website.