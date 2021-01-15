LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police in Norfolk County are seeking answers in a bizarre incident in which animal carcasses were left on vehicles in a driveway.

Police are calling the incident a case of mischief after being called to a Water Street address in Charlotteville on Monday.

Sometime between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. someone left a dead raccoon and a dead rabbit on two vehicles parked in the driveway.

Investigators are hoping someone in the area may have surveillance footage that could assist in identifying a suspect.

If anyone has any information they are being urged to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.