LONDON, ONT. -- A London, Ont. political science professor reportedly found a noose tied to a tree in Warbler Woods in the west end of the city on Monday.

London police say they were notified at noon and are investigating.

“…the London Police Service stands firm in its commitment to end anti-Black racism and is aware of the impact symbols such as this one may have on our community members.”

Dr. Sara MacDonald, a professor at Huron University Tweeted a picture of the noose and wrote, "Lots of families from all cultures walk here.”

MacDonald went on to write her thoughts about what London Police Services (LPS) should do.

The chair of the LPS board Dr. Javeed Sukhera also wrote on Twitter with a message to the person who hung the rope.

"Dear Neighbour: I don’t know if it was you who hung the noose in the woods outside our home," wrote Sukhera. "Maybe it was someone from outside the neighbourhood. What I want you to know is that a noose is never ‘just’ a piece of rope. It is a direct threat to my family and I. As we are preparing our kids for the #firstdayofschool we must now also prepare them just in case they find a symbol of hatred in the woods that we walk through on a regular basis."

Three hours after the initial Tweet by MacDonald, London police Chief Steve Williams took to the social media site in response. He says in the Tweet that he was “aware of reports of a noose found in Warbler Woods in close proximity to families enjoying the long weekend."

He adds, "This is a racist and hurtful symbol which we condemn. We are actively investigating this incident and will update. To those impacted by this incident, go enjoy the rest of the day. We have your back."

LPS Deputy Chief Stuart Betts also chimed in. "A reprehensible symbol of racism, there’s no mistaking what it’s meant to symbolize, nor the impact it has on those to whom it is directed," tweeted Betts.

"LPS stands firm in its commitment to anti-Black racism. We are investigating & will be looking for witnesses as the investigation unfolds."

Found this hung in a tree in Warbler Woods today. Lots of families from all cultures walk here. Called the @lpsmediaoffice because I found a noose in a public area. Their response: “What can we do? It’s just a rope in a tree.” #BLM #outrageous pic.twitter.com/syXnrCn3pM — Sara MacDonald (@DrSaraMacDonald) September 7, 2020