'None of my justifications make any sense': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack backtracks on statements to police
WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, returned to the witness box for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, in his ongoing murder trial happening in Windsor, Ont.
Assistant Crown attorney Jennifer Moser continued her cross-examination of Veltman on four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
On June 6, 2021, four members of the Afzaal family died from multiple trauma injuries — grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their teenage daughter Yumnah. Their nine-year-old son survived his serious injuries.
Although he pleaded not guilty to all charges, Veltman has also admitted in court he drove his pickup truck into the family while they waited to cross the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
In his statements to police less than 24 hours after the attack, Veltman not only confessed his actions but told police they were motivated by his far-right extremist beliefs avenging alleged minority on white crimes he believed were going unreported in mainstream media.
“You said exactly what you were thinking because that is exactly what the truth is,” Moser said to Veltman.
In his police statements, Veltman also talked about being inspired by other terrorist acts and hoping he would inspire others with his actions in London.
At his trial, more than two years and four months later, Veltman told the jury, “None of my justifications make any sense.”
Veltman described his interviews with police as “nonsense,” “excuses,” and “loose talk.”
He told the jury in the moments after his arrest the reality of his situation started to take hold and so he paced in his cell trying to “brainstorm” justifications for his actions.
Veltman told the jury he was trying to “shift the blame” anywhere he could including against Muslims, Western countries and the mainstream media.
“Or, it’s the truth Mr. Veltman?” Moser asked, which he denied.
He told the jury he had become an expert at hiding his true emotions and thoughts from people.
Throughout her cross examination, Moser also went through Veltman’s testimony in detail, and highlighted inconsistencies or making suggestions to him about his real motivations.
THE FAMILY
Veltman admitted he didn’t know the Afzaal family and only noticed them because of the “garb” they were wearing.
Moser noted for the jury, only the older women – Talat and Madiha – were wearing shalwar and kameez. The men were not dressed in traditional Pakistani clothing.
When he saw the family Veltman said the urge to “hit the gas” was much stronger than the previous two times.
THE ATTACK
Veltman told the jury he decided at the last “split second” to try to avoid hitting the family.
“That’s completely false sir,” Moser said to Veltman Wednesday, who noted that an experienced driver knows to “hit the brakes” before hitting something.
She reminded the jury of previous evidence which indicated in the four seconds before the family was struck, the gas pedal was pressed 100 per cent and the brake was never applied.
Moser accused Veltman of veering slightly to the left before impact “to make sure you hit every single member of the family.”
Veltman denied it.
“You were a real and present danger to Muslims in London,” Moser said to Veltman. “You had found your target. All your pent up rage had found its mark.”
“I’m not sure how I would describe it,” he replied.
THE ARREST
While under arrest by Cnst. Sarah Cochrane, the jury learned Veltman turned to the cab driver who called police and said “make a movie.”
Moser accused Veltman of saying that because he wanted a video of his arrest “out there to be shared with the rest of the world” as another part of his “message of intimidation.”
On the stand Wednesday, Veltman denied he wanted to send a message nor did he wish to inspire others.
THE TRUCK
Moser questioned why Veltman would have agreed to a loan which increased the cost of the truck by $10,000 to over $30,000.
“I’m going to suggest to you sir that you had no intentions of paying back that loan,” Moser said to Veltman. “You knew you were going to use this truck in a terrorist attack.”
Veltman denied it, and said he believed he would be able to pay the loan back quickly because college was online and he intended to pick up extra shifts at work.
THE APARTMENT
Moser also questioned the state of Veltman’s apartment: the jury has already seen the living quarters were sparse and in disarray.
Moser however noted the bathroom was clean but the living area could have been tidied up quickly if needed.
She accused Veltman of intentionally pulling all the drawers out and leaving important pieces of evidence readily visible to make it easier for police.
“I didn’t stage the apartment,” Veltman told the jury.
Moser noted however that USBs were all left out in the open, with no password protection and all other data but his manifesto was deleted.
She also discussed a piece of paper, in Veltman’s hand-writing which had equations on it, comparing vehicle speeds to projected death, injury or non-injury. It was left on the kitchen table.
THE MANIFESTO
The jury learned Veltman read his manifesto one last time before leaving his apartment in downtown London.
"You had firmed up mind. You decided to go out and find Muslims to kill on June 6, 2021," Moser said to Veltman.
"It wasn't a firm plan in no way but I knew it was possible," he told the jury.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Toronto-bound Air Canada flight performs emergency landing in Houston
An Air Canada flight heading toward Toronto from Mexico City had to make an emergency landing in Houston last week.
BREAKING NEWS Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
Israel said Wednesday that it will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The first crack in a punishing 10-day siege on the territory came one day after a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital killed hundreds and put immense strain on Gaza doctors treating the many wounded as medical supplies ran out.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
TikTok denies it's controlled by China as exec faces Canadian MPs over security fears
A TikTok executive faced off on Wednesday with Canadian lawmakers who have concerns that data from the app could end up in the hands of the Chinese government.
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning all violence against civilians in Israel-Hamas war
The U.S. vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday to condemn all violence against civilians in the Israel-Hamas war and to urge humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, saying it was too early to craft an appropriate Security Council response to the crisis.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It's terrible': Community on edge after woman found dead in Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
-
City of Waterloo offering free certification program to address lifeguard shortage
Like many municipalities across Canada, the City of Waterloo finds itself underwater due to a lack of lifeguards. But it is diving head first into a possible solution.
-
Hundreds gather for a car rally in Kitchener in support of Gaza
As the Hamas-Israeli war rages on, at home, locals are gathering to show of solidarity and support for Palestinians following a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of civilians.
Windsor
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Social media 'hoax' debunked by Windsor police
Windsor police are debunking misinformation in social media post about an alleged incident in south Walkerville.
-
Windsor police say 'nothing suspicious' found on scene of bomb threat
Windsor police remain on scene of a bomb threat in the Forest Glade area, but say the situation is now clear.
-
'Super Mortgage Mingle' aims to help individuals get a home. Here's how
From high interest rates to escalating housing prices, getting into a new home isn’t easy these days.
Barrie
-
Several people arrested in downtown Barrie police raid
Police officers raided a downtown Barrie business Wednesday, taking several people into custody.
-
15-year-old boy faces charges in 'suspicious incident' at Barrie high school
A 15-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly discharging a noxious substance inside a Barrie high school, resulting in some students requiring medical attention and the school going into a hold and secure.
-
Simcoe Muskoka's opioid overdose deaths reflect troubling statistics
A new study from Western University found that about one in six people in Ontario killed by opioid overdoses in 2021 were homeless, a jarring rise from one in 14 people back in 2017, and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the rising numbers match up to what it's seeing locally.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police plan new Neighbourhood Operations Centre on Rideau Street
The Ottawa Police Services Board will vote Monday on a recommendation to sign a lease with CF Rideau for a new Neighbourhood Operations Centre at 55 Rideau Street, Unit 107.
-
Daytime shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:50 p.m. for a shooting on York Street, between Dalhousie Street and Cumberland Street.
-
Eastern Ontario residents allege they paid contractor thousands of dollars for work never completed
A Luskville, Que. contractor is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police allege 11 residents in eastern Ontario were defrauded out of nearly $1,000,000.
Toronto
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ontario real estate agent suspended after post about Israel-Hamas war
A real estate brokerage has suspended a Vaughan-based realtor who was allegedly behind a social media post that appeared to make light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Man, 63, charged after allegedly ripping Palestinian flag off vehicle at Pickering home
A 63-year-old man has been charged after allegedly damaging a Palestinian flag in Pickering on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Calgary teen who dreamed of studying at McGill now looking elsewhere after Quebec's new tuition policy
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
-
'They're our universities': Quebec finance minister has message for English universities
Quebec's finance minister said discussions are continuing with the province's English universities about the proposed measure to almost double tuition rates for out-of-province students.
-
Montreal man awaits news from family in Gaza City
Montrealer Omar Abuthuraia has not heard from his uncle and family since the bombing of Gaza City began. He said many families are splitting up and trying to find safe havens in clinics and hospitals.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police searching for man involved in alleged motel shooting
Nova Scotia RCMP officers are searching for a Truro man who was allegedly involved in a motel shooting over the weekend.
-
Saint John police identify body found in river
Police say they have identified the body that was found in the Saint John River last month.
-
Freshwater at risk: Dalhousie University research into precious resource on Sable Island
New research from scientists with Dalhousie University’s Coastal Hydrology Lab suggests the groundwater supply at Sable Island is being threatened by changing weather and coastal erosion.
Winnipeg
-
'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing.
-
Court designates man who killed parents, attacked nurse a high risk
The Winnipeg man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking his supervisor at Seven Oaks Hospital has been designated a high-risk accused.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Google doodle recognizes Calgarian Violet King Henry
A famous Calgarian known for breaking barriers as the first Black woman to practise law in Canada is being recognized by Google.
-
Power players: Bandits win 9th straight game as Cale Makar makes a little NHL history
If you're a junior hockey goaltender looking for a way to pile up some shutouts, get to Brooks.
Edmonton
-
Leduc schools put in hold-and-secure after threats against students charged, 'violent assault'
Two schools in Leduc were placed in hold-and-secure mode on Wednesday as a result of threats made in connection with an assault earlier in the week, RCMP said.
-
Man in critical condition after being hit by Edmonton LRT train
An intersection in the downtown Edmonton area is closed after an LRT train hit a man Wednesday afternoon.
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
Vancouver
-
Recycling truck collides with, kills 12-year-old biking to school in Pitt Meadows, RCMP say
A child is dead after a crash in Pitt Meadows Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. expanding supports for crime victims, re-funding sexual assault centres
The B.C. government has announced expanded supports for victims of crime, along with restored funding for five sexual assault centres across the province.
-
Vancouver Island woman's overdose death now considered a homicide: RCMP
A 52-year-old Vancouver Island woman, who died of a drug overdose more than seven months ago, is now considered a murder victim.