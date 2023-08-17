No injuries reported following early morning Old South house fire

Damage is said to be extensive following an early morning house fire in Old South.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Byron Avenue East around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after the residents returned home.

According to the London Fire Department (LFD), crews put the blaze out quickly and no one was hurt.

Damage to the interior is estimated at $250,000.

LFD officials will return to the home Thursday morning along with police to determine the cause.