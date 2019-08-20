No one was hurt after fire crews were called to a fully-involved house fire Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 1053 Oxford St. E. around 6:50 a.m. to find the entire house ablaze.

London Fire Department District Chief Andy Britton tells CTV News that the tenants were out of the home at the time of the fire.

They came home to find it engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate is unknown at this time.

The investigation continues.

Oxford Street is closed to traffic in both directions from McNay Street to Appel Street.