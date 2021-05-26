KINCARDINE, ONT. -- Crews from Kincardine and surrounding Bruce County departments battled a major fire at the Sutton Park Inn in Kincardine, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. and destroyed most of the motel, but the restaurant and living quarters were managed to be saved.

Nobody was hurt and everyone inside the 60-room inn got out safely, although most of the rooms were unoccupied.

An exact damage estimate is not available but believed to be in the millions of dollars.

The blaze is not considered suspicious according to Kincardine fire chief Brad Lemaich.

Crews will remain at the scene throughout the night for the investigation and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.