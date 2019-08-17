

Brent Lale, Reporter, CTV London





OPP, the Coast Guard, and the Malahide Fire Department pulled off a daring rescue near Port Bruce Saturday afternoon.

Malahide Fire Chief Brent Smith says three males were stranded on a boat just east of Port Bruce between Springfield Road and Jones Road off Nova Scotia Line.

Despite communication difficulties because of reception, the coordinated efforts managed to get the boaters to shore.

Two males went with the Coast Guard and towed the boat, while the third (a non-swimmer) was lifted to safety up the cliff to the top. Smith says no one was injured, but the outcome could have been much worse.