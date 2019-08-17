Featured
No injuries after daring rescue near Port Bruce
Source: Malahide Fire
Brent Lale, Reporter, CTV London
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 7:45PM EDT
OPP, the Coast Guard, and the Malahide Fire Department pulled off a daring rescue near Port Bruce Saturday afternoon.
Malahide Fire Chief Brent Smith says three males were stranded on a boat just east of Port Bruce between Springfield Road and Jones Road off Nova Scotia Line.
Despite communication difficulties because of reception, the coordinated efforts managed to get the boaters to shore.
Two males went with the Coast Guard and towed the boat, while the third (a non-swimmer) was lifted to safety up the cliff to the top. Smith says no one was injured, but the outcome could have been much worse.