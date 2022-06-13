Nick Paparella honoured with RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of U.S. Capitol riots hearing

Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien and other top aides testified Monday at the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that they believed the 2020 presidential race was too close to call on Election Night, but Trump nevertheless declared himself the winner.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver