

Sean Irvine, CTV London





A newly resurfaced interview with late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has a London connection.

Roberto LoRusso, today a teacher at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, posted the interview online.

It was recorded in 1991, when LoRusso was a volunteer radio host at CHRW, Radio Western.

In the interview, recorded in Toronto, Cobain talks briefly about the band’s new contract with MCA Records and his hopes for the newly released “Nevermind” album.

While that album would soon be the anthem of Generation X, the band was still on the verge of mega-stardom when LoRusso sat down with Cobain.

Cobain talked about how he’d been recently “evicted from my own apartment about three months ago. Everytime we come back we only have a few days at home, so usually just go to my mother’s. I haven’t found a place to live yet.”

Cobain

Hear more from the interview and from Roberto LoRusso, tonight at 6 with CTV's Sean Irvine.