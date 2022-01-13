New warning: Two vehicles involved in 'taxi cab' scam

London police say a second vehicle may be involved in a series of 'taxi cab' scams that have defrauded residents of around $100,000.

Earlier this week, police had warned London residents about a silver, four-door 2014 Nissan Altima made to look like a taxi and two suspects involved in a string of frauds.

In the scam, a victim is approached by a suspect saying the taxi won't accept cash due to COVID-19, and could the victim pay with a debit card in exchange for cash.

The victim pays with their debit card and is reimbursed, but later discovers a large amount of money was taken from their account and the debit card returned was not theirs.

Now, police say it appears two fraudulent taxi cabs were operating at the same time.

In addition to the silver Altima, police say a black Nissan Altima has also been reported in some of the incidents.

The first suspect is described as male, 18-20 years of age, wearing a puffy jacket, Timberland boots, a black hat and a medical mask.

The second suspect is described as male, around 40 years of age, wearing all black clothing, a black hat and medical mask.

More than 35 incidents were reported to police over the course of a week, though none since Jan. 10.

Still, police are encouraging everyone to be vigilant while using debit cards, as they say criminals constantly update their methods and techniques.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim of fraud is asked to contact the Financial Crime Unit at 519-661-5515, extension 5257 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The investigation continues.