New TVDSB elementary school in design stage

Funding approval from the Ministry of Education has been received from Thames Valley to build a new $20.7 million elementary school and child care centre.

To be built in southwest London, the school will include space for 804 students. It will also include a five-room child care centre for 10 infants, 30 toddlers, and 48 preschoolers.

"We are very excited the Ministry of Education has supported the construction of a new school and child care centre in southwest London," said TVDSB Board Chair Lori-Ann Pizzolato, who noted the project could take up to 48 months to complete once land has been acquired.

As the project is currently in the design stage, a layout has been submitted to the Ministry for 'space template' approval.

An Agreement of Purchase and Sale to obtain a 5.76 acre school to be located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Pack Road and Regiment Road.

"We are very pleased the Ministry of Education has supported this important project that will help the Board deal with growing enrolment pressures in our elementary schools in London," said Thames Valley Education Director Mark Fisher. "This is excellent news for our Board."

Thames Valley conducted a Virtual Community Information Session that took place Thursday night where they discussed the design mandate and goals, funding, schedule, and approval.