Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Advertisement
Vehicles are seen stopped outside the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After more than a month outbreak-free, the London Health Sciences Centre LHSC) has a declared a new COVID-19 outbreak.
The outbreak was declared Friday in University Hospital's U4 - Medicine 1 area, also known as 4IP.
LHSC says that fewer than five patients have tested positive, no staff or health-care providers are affected and there are no deaths associated with the outbreak.
Throughout the hospital, officials say they are caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19, while fewer than five staff have currently tested positive.
It was Feb. 3 when LHSC finally declared itself outbreak free for the first time since Nov. 10.
During that period there were 20 unit-level outbreaks between University Hospital and Victoria Hospital, involving 115 staff/physician cases, 94 patient cases and 31 deaths.