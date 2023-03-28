New Costco south location to open its doors on Wednesday

Shopping carts are shown at Costco in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 15, 2017. Ontario's government has fined Costco more than $7 million after an investigation into illegal kickbacks at 29 pharmacies in warehouses across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Shopping carts are shown at Costco in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 15, 2017. Ontario's government has fined Costco more than $7 million after an investigation into illegal kickbacks at 29 pharmacies in warehouses across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | The gun control debate in America has been silenced

In the wake of another deadly mass shooting in America, that saw children as young as nine years old shot and killed, the gun control debate is going nowhere, writes CTV News political analyst Eric Ham.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver