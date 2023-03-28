New Costco south location to open its doors on Wednesday

Attention all Costco lovers, get your membership cards ready — after a long wait, the new Costco Wholesale location in south London, Ont. will officially open its doors on Wednesday morning.

The new 151,642 sq. ft. warehouse, located at 3140 Dingman Dr., is set to open its door at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and is 20 per cent larger than the previous Costco warehouse located on 4313 Wellington Rd. S.

The opening will also create an additional 40 jobs.

“With the opening of this new warehouse, we can serve all of our members in the London and surrounding area and can bring new consumers and businesses to uncover the benefits of a Costco membership,” said Gino Dorico, senior vice-president and country manager, Costco Wholesale Canada in a release.

In addition, the new warehouse will include a variety of speciality departments, including an on-site bakery, fresh meat, expanded produce section and a rotisserie chicken section, plus an optical section with an on-site optometrist, a new hearing aid centre, pharmacy and five tire centre bays.

But that’s not all. If you’re craving the coveted $1.50 hot dog and pop combo Costco is famous for, the new warehouse also sports a large food court. And if you need to fuel up before heading home, the on-site gas station has a total of 24 pumps and a propane station.

New Costco under construction on Dingman Drive in London, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)If you’re worried about weekend crowding then you’ll also be happy to know the new Costco has wider aisles, 12 checkout registers and nine self checkout registers, and sports 800 parking spots – 150 spots more than the former Wellington Road South location.

“We are thrilled about the opening of the new Costco Wholesale in south London,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan. “The new warehouse has created valuable employment opportunities for the region and will strengthen the local economy by offering a wider selection of goods and services to our residents and visitors.”

So what deals might shoppers find on Wednesday?

Some promotions include discounts on new televisions, paddleboards and beef tenderloins, with other deals on wood burning pizza ovens and grills.

The Costco warehouse is open to members only. The annual fee for a business membership or gold star membership is $60, while an executive membership has an annual fee of $120 that includes a two per cent cashback reward benefit.

“We are very proud to share this new location with our valued members and member businesses in the local community and throughout the area,” added Dorico.