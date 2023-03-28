New Costco south location to open its doors on Wednesday
Attention all Costco lovers, get your membership cards ready — after a long wait, the new Costco Wholesale location in south London, Ont. will officially open its doors on Wednesday morning.
The new 151,642 sq. ft. warehouse, located at 3140 Dingman Dr., is set to open its door at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and is 20 per cent larger than the previous Costco warehouse located on 4313 Wellington Rd. S.
The opening will also create an additional 40 jobs.
“With the opening of this new warehouse, we can serve all of our members in the London and surrounding area and can bring new consumers and businesses to uncover the benefits of a Costco membership,” said Gino Dorico, senior vice-president and country manager, Costco Wholesale Canada in a release.
In addition, the new warehouse will include a variety of speciality departments, including an on-site bakery, fresh meat, expanded produce section and a rotisserie chicken section, plus an optical section with an on-site optometrist, a new hearing aid centre, pharmacy and five tire centre bays.
But that’s not all. If you’re craving the coveted $1.50 hot dog and pop combo Costco is famous for, the new warehouse also sports a large food court. And if you need to fuel up before heading home, the on-site gas station has a total of 24 pumps and a propane station.
New Costco under construction on Dingman Drive in London, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)If you’re worried about weekend crowding then you’ll also be happy to know the new Costco has wider aisles, 12 checkout registers and nine self checkout registers, and sports 800 parking spots – 150 spots more than the former Wellington Road South location.
“We are thrilled about the opening of the new Costco Wholesale in south London,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan. “The new warehouse has created valuable employment opportunities for the region and will strengthen the local economy by offering a wider selection of goods and services to our residents and visitors.”
So what deals might shoppers find on Wednesday?
Some promotions include discounts on new televisions, paddleboards and beef tenderloins, with other deals on wood burning pizza ovens and grills.
The Costco warehouse is open to members only. The annual fee for a business membership or gold star membership is $60, while an executive membership has an annual fee of $120 that includes a two per cent cashback reward benefit.
“We are very proud to share this new location with our valued members and member businesses in the local community and throughout the area,” added Dorico.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Freeland's green economy spending aimed at competing with U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says clean energy and green technology spending may not have been the big-ticket items of the 2023 federal budget if it weren’t for the need to compete with infrastructure spending in the United States.
Federal government capping excise tax on alcohol after outcry
The increase in excise duties on all alcoholic products is being temporarily capped at two per cent starting next month instead of a planned 6.3 per cent increase.
opinion | The gun control debate in America has been silenced
In the wake of another deadly mass shooting in America, that saw children as young as nine years old shot and killed, the gun control debate is going nowhere, writes CTV News political analyst Eric Ham.
Was Stonehenge a giant calendar? New research suggests maybe not
Stonehenge's purpose has long been a mystery, with some researchers proposing that it may have been an ancient solar calendar. But now, new analysis suggests the calendar theory is unsubstantiated.
Kids would rather learn from smart robots than less-smart humans: new study
A new study published by Canadian researchers suggests that kindergarten-age children would rather be taught by a competent robot than an incompetent human.
‘Using waste material makes sense’: Mysterious artist Junko turns trash into giant sculptures
A mysterious, Montreal-based street artist named Junko is generating buzz in Metro Vancouver with futuristic, bug-like sculptures made from old car parts, scrap metal and tossed out shoes.
New research finds subtle brain changes in pre-symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients
A new peer-reviewed study from the Medical University of South Carolina report in Brain Connectivity has found individualized brain fingerprints which can help diagnose early Alzheimer's disease.
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
Kitchener
-
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
-
'They're struggling to stretch their own budget': Grocery prices impact local food budgets
A one-time grocery rebate for low income Canadians is coming at time where many residents in the region are struggling to keep up with their food bills.
Windsor
-
‘This make us more confident’: Active attacker drills appreciated by students
In the wake of school shootings in the United States, students and staff at St. Clair College in Windsor say “active attacker” drills are a good idea.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police seek suspect in convenience store theft with knife
Windsor police are asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened a store clerk with a knife.
-
'It’s not fair': Tecumseh seniors irate with forced club relocation
The Golden Age Club has four weeks to pack up their belongings and vacate a municipally-owned building.
Barrie
-
12-year-old girl found safe in Barrie
12-year-old girl found safe in Barrie
-
Fire crews battle massive house fire in Blue Mountains
Fire crews in Blue Mountains spend several hours battling a large house fire on Tuesday night.
-
High school students rally to support Barrie teen with terminal cancer
Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie hosted a hockey game and spirit day to honour Kevin Chao, who is stuck at home due to a terminal illness.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence accuses Crown of compromising Sudbury murder trial as deliberations begin
As the jury began deliberating Tuesday on the fate of Robert Steven Wright, several restrictions on what can be reported about the case have been lifted. Here are a few of the items that were discussed during the trial when the jury was not present.
-
One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker
The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Federal government capping excise tax on alcohol after outcry
The increase in excise duties on all alcoholic products is being temporarily capped at two per cent starting next month instead of a planned 6.3 per cent increase.
Ottawa
-
Budget 2023 proposes across-the-board 3 per cent spending cut for government departments
The federal budget proposes an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies, a belt-tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 1000 Islands Wanderer Project a unique way to reignite tourism in Gananoque region
There's a different type of tourism push in Gananoque and 1000 Islands, called the Wanderer Project, promoting the region by boat, helicopter and right on main street.
-
Witness rescues woman from fatal house fire in Kanata
One person is dead after an early morning fire in Kanata, while another person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from the burning home by a bystander who spotted the fire while driving to the gym.
Toronto
-
'Intense burst of snow' expected to hit Toronto area Wednesday
Spring may have arrived, but Toronto isn't quite done with winter weather yet.
-
Man accused of killing 'adventurous' teen in Toronto subway station wanted in Newfoundland
The man who allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy remembered as an avid adventurer has been wanted on an arrest warrant issued in a Newfoundland courtroom for nearly two years.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle on Yonge Street
A man has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Yonge Street in Toronto Tuesday night, police said.
Montreal
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
Police identify last two victims of Old Montreal fire, both 18 years old
Montreal police say they have identified two more victims found in the rubble of a fire in Old Montreal 12 days ago. Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkahla, both 18, are the sixth and seventh victims of the fire.
-
Former Chambly mayor arrested by UPAC on two charges
Denis Lavoie, former mayor of the South Shore City of Chambly, was arrested Tuesday by Quebec's anti-corruption unit (UPAC) for obstruction of justice and breach of trust.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer
A lawyer who represents Nova Scotia mass shooting victims' families said in an interview they are hoping "for clear commentary on what things went wrong and what things ought to have been done better or differently."
-
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
N.B. residents suffering from mystery brain disease call for fresh investigations
New Brunswickers suffering from a mystery neurological disorder are calling for an investigation into potential environmental causes of the health problems they've been living with for more than two years.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg has not recorded a positive temperature since Valentine's Day. Here is how long the cold could last
Manitobans waiting for the temperature to warm up this spring will have to wait a little longer.
-
Federal budget could have big implications for Manitoba mining industry
With an insatiable demand for lithium around the world, new tax incentives unveiled in the 2023 federal budget could have big implications for Manitoba's mining industry.
-
RCMP searching for car with Saskatchewan plate in Manitoba homicide investigation
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for help in identifying a vehicle they say is connected with the death of a Brandon man last year.
Calgary
-
Violence at Lions Park LRT station sends two women to hospital
Police were called to the Lions Park LRT station, near North Hill Centre, around 8 p.m. for reports of a large group of people fighting.
-
Police investigate suspicious death in downtown Calgary high rise
Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman in a residential tower in downtown Calgary.
-
Gas prices won't be record breaking, but they will be high this summer
The price of gas is heading upward and it's expected to remain high through the summer, thanks to a number of market forces.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man comes home to find snake native to U.S. in apartment
An Edmonton man says he hasn't slept well since finding a metre-long snake that's native to the eastern and southern American states behind his couch.
-
'Long road ahead of him': Employee shot at Edmonton Pizza Hut enters physiotherapy
The Pizza Hut employee who was shot at his workplace earlier this month is on the long road to recovery, his sister has confirmed Tuesday to CTV News Edmonton.
-
New chemical in Edmonton water to help prevent lead buildup
A new colourless, odourless chemical that is designed to act as a barrier to keep lead out of Edmonton's drinking water is now running through the city's taps.
Vancouver
-
'How could this happen?' Mother of man killed in Vancouver stabbing looking for answers
A 37-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Vancouver while stopping to get a coffee with his fiancé and daughter is being remembered by his grieving mother as " a beautiful soul."
-
Involuntary treatment, insufficient support: Riverview patterns continue post-closure
It's been more than a decade since the Riverview Hospital closed its doors for good and one thing is clear: The pattern of treatment, discharge, and insufficient post-hospitalization care continues throughout the province.
-
Watermain rupture displaces Burnaby residents, shuts down businesses
A watermain break is causing a massive headache for hundreds of residents living in two condo towers in Burnaby's Brentwood neighbourhood.