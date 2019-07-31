

CTV London





In a show of improved relations the City of London and the two unions representing firefighters and police have each ratified a new collective agreement.

It was just two years ago that city hall and the London Professional Firefighters Association resolved a bitter arbitration process that had lasted seven years.

In a press release Tuesday night, the city announced a new collective agreement that will take effect in January.

Chief Lori Hamer, London Fire Departmentl, said in a statement, “This agreement reflects the hard work and commitment demonstrated by both sides of the bargaining table. The result is good for members of the LPFFA, for the London Fire Department, and for the community."

The new five-year agreement includes wage increases for each of the five years, benefit improvements, a more completive process for promotions and cost containment measures.

The London Police Services Board and the London Police Association say a new four-year agreement has been reached, retroactive to Jan. 2019.

The contract includes biannual salary increases, enhanced health and wellness coverage, as well as a plan to work on improved employment schedules and collaboration on labour matters.