Name change for Huron hospice following 'landmark' donation
It was only for a day, but the care David Bender’s sister received at the Huron Hospice at the end of her life, inspired his family to come forward with a landmark donation to the facility.
"It was the perfect environment. Full of compassion and care, where she could live her last moments with family around her," says David Bender.
David and Susan Bender have donated $500,000 towards the Huron Hospice. And with it, a name change from Huron Hospice Residence to Huron Hospice-Bender House.
"We saw a team here that we trusted, that’s why we followed with our money," says David Bender.
The couple, who split their time between Kitchener and Bayfield, felt now was the time to give to the hospice, located between Clinton and Goderich, not in their will. The donation pushes the hospice’s $1.6 million fundraising goal, within a few hundred thousand dollars of completion. The money will be spent to add two more beds to the four bed facility, which opened in 2018.
"All too often there’s somebody who wants to come to the hospice whose waiting in a hospital bed, and they end up dying before they can get here, because there’s no space," says Willy Van Klooster, Executive Director for the Huron Hospice.
Although occupancy at hospices across Ontario dropped during COVID, that’s changed quite dramatically, this spring.
"Now that we seem to be easing out of the pandemic and people can gather again, our occupancy has been almost full this whole last month. So there is a clear need, that’s there’s a continued need to expand," says Jay McFarland, Huron Hospice Board Chair.
Construction on the Huron Hospice-Bender House expansion to six beds should start this fall, and will hopefully be done by next spring, says McFarlan. The Bender’s historic donation, making all the difference, to helping even more families, during the end of life journey.
"Hospitals are mandated to help the living. This is your end of life. It has to go with dignity," says Susan Bender.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege: AP
Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.
Watch Prince Louis' antics, tantrums steal the show at Queen's Platinum Jubilee events
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandson Prince Louis won the public’s heart during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his antics, tantrums and facial expressions.
Ottawa woman scheduled to get married in a month dies while hiking at the Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
One-in-five Canadians reported going hungry due to rising food prices
A new survey suggests a growing number of Canadians are struggling with the rising cost of food as prices for basics like pasta, bread and meat all soar.
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
Federal public servant pleads not guilty as shipbuilding trial begins
A federal public servant has pleaded not guilty to breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets about a $700-million shipbuilding project.
Kitchener
-
Afzaal family honoured at Kitchener vigil
As gatherings in London mark one year since the Afzaal family was stuck and killed while out for an evening walk, vigils are also taking place in other communities, including in Kitchener-Waterloo.
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
-
New Hamburg school closing early Monday due to power outage
The Waterloo Region District School Board announced Monday afternoon that a New Hamburg school would be closing early because of a power outage.
Windsor
-
Leamington man facing multiple charges after weekend assault
A man from Leamington, Ont. is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a homeowner with a cane over the weekend, according to police.
-
Heavy rainfall expected in Windsor-Essex, ERCA issues watershed conditions statement
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a watershed conditions statement for the area due to rainfall of up to 40mm expected in Monday’s forecast.
-
Legendary singer Tom Jones returns to Caesars Windsor stage in September
Tom Jones will be bringing his rhythm and blues to Windsor this fall.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Road closed for collision in Springwater Township
Two people are in the hospital following a collision on Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township Monday.
-
Novice driver faces slew of charges after crashing into parked car
Police arrested a Bradford man accused of being impaired when he crashed into a parked car, flipping his vehicle on a residential street.
-
Rockers Big Sugar play Barrie bar for mental health
Big Sugar plays The Ranch 2.0 for Mental Health on June 10.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating 'serious industrial incident'
One person was taken to hospital Monday morning after a 'serious industrial incident' in Sudbury's Flour Mill area, police say.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
Police say Timmins man exposed himself to someone under age 16
A 48-year-old man in Timmins has been charged following an incident June 4 at the intersection of Pine Street and Third Avenue.
Ottawa
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the weekend
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa since Friday, the city's public health unit reported Monday.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
-
Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder begins today
A coroner’s inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women begins today.
Toronto
-
Former NHL player stuck at Toronto airport overnight films video slamming Pearson and Air Canada
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a viral video uploaded to social media Monday.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
-
Police investigating threat at Toronto school, lockdown lifted, TDSB say
The Toronto District School Board says police are investigating a threat at a school in the city's east end while a lockdown at the institution has been lifted.
Montreal
-
English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law
The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.
-
Quebec Liberals announce new candidate for NDG as Kathleen Weil steps down
The Quebec Liberal Party has announced a new candidate in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce riding for the upcoming fall election.
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
-
Cape Bretoners prepared to open their doors to Ukrainian refugees if needed
Cape Bretoners of Ukrainian heritage say the welcome mat is out in their part of the region for any refugees looking for a place to stay.
Winnipeg
-
Scott Fielding, natural resources and northern development minister, resigns
Scott Fielding, Manitoba's natural resources and northern development minister, has resigned from the province's cabinet.
-
Crash closes section of Sterling Lyon Parkway
A crash has closed a section of Sterling Lyon Parkway Monday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg crews rescue youth carried downstream in Red River
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) rescued a youth, who was found being carried by the current in the Red River on Sunday evening.
Calgary
-
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
-
83-year-old Calgary woman dead after neighbour's 3 dogs attack
Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman died following an attack by three dogs in northwest Calgary.
-
Calgary airport moves cellphone parking lot further from terminal
The Calgary Airport Authority announced Monday morning that the waiting area had relocated from an area bordering Airport Road N.E. to a new lot further north.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of killing girl in Edmonton home pleads not guilty
A man accused in the stabbing death of a seven-year-old Edmonton girl has pleaded not guilty. David Moss, who is 34 years old, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2020 killing of Bella Rose Desrosiers.
-
Ontario group makes it to Oilers game on time thanks to Red Deer man's roadside miracle
A Red Deer man is being thanked for helping Oilers fans who travelled all the way from Ontario get to Edmonton in time for Game 3 of Round 2.
-
Avs have Evander Kane-less Oilers on the brink entering Game 4
The odds are stacked a mile high against the Edmonton Oilers to win their Western Conference finals matchup with the Colorado Avalanche.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Living in hell,' family of homicide victim says after man identified as husband released without charges
A man arrested at the home of a Metro Vancouver homicide victim Friday has been released without being charged.
-
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
-
As gas prices break records, drivers still have to pay for full-serve in 2 B.C. cities
Two British Columbia cities with bylaws banning self-serve gas stations have no plans to reconsider as prices at the pumps soar past $2.35 per litre.