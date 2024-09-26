'My opportunity': Owen Willmore ready to take reins as Knights’ starting goalie

Owen Willmore believes he’s ready to be an OHL starting goaltender.

“I've been working every year so hard for this, and now this is my opportunity,” said the London Knights over-ager.

For the past three years, he’s played sparingly behind veterans Brett Brochu and Michael Simpson, and spent a year in the GOJHL.

“He's been behind a few good goaltenders and had pro-style practices,” said Knights goalie coach Dave Rook. “Seeing the goalies before him, and success they've had, he knows what he has to do to get the job done.”

Willmore hasn’t played a lot, but when called upon he’s been a winner. He has just 29 appearances in the OHL regular season, but has a record of 20-4-2.

He’s also had some big moments when his number was called in the postseason.

Owen Willmore speaks to CTV London on Sept. 25, 2024, ahead of the Knights 2024-25 season opener. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

That includes leading a comeback against Oshawa in the OHL Championship series last year. He entered the game down 6-2, but threw up a shutout the rest of the way in an improbable 7-6 comeback win.

The year prior, after spending the entire season in Jr. B. he won game five of the OHL Championship series against Peterborough.

“I think it kind of proves that I deserve to be here,” said Willmore, a 14th round pick by the Knights from St. Thomas, Ont.

“I've been working up and down and had my chances here and there (GOJHL). It just proves that I deserve to be in there to play. I can be here and win,” he said.

Rook praised Willmore’s net presence and his ability to play the angles.

Willmore recently got a taste of professional hockey. He was a free agent invite to the Ottawa Senators rookie camp.

London Knights goalie coach Dave Rook (left) and Owen Willmore discuss goaltending while watching practice from the bench on Sept. 25, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“It was really exciting,” said Willmore. “I didn't really expect it and was a really good opportunity to go in there and show my stuff a little bit. The biggest thing is a different pace of play as well as how professional the setting is. It's just a different zone there.”

His resume in goal speaks for itself. The question now is can he do it as a number one goalie over the course of a 68-game season, and playoffs.

“It’s his net to prove everybody, right or wrong,” said Rook. “It's up to him.”

Friday night will be his first experience at a Knights home opener.

“I was sick last year so I missed it,” said Willmore, who will get the start this time. “It makes this one a little more special too.”