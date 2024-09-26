'My opportunity': Owen Willmore ready to take reins as Knights’ starting goalie
Owen Willmore believes he’s ready to be an OHL starting goaltender.
“I've been working every year so hard for this, and now this is my opportunity,” said the London Knights over-ager.
For the past three years, he’s played sparingly behind veterans Brett Brochu and Michael Simpson, and spent a year in the GOJHL.
“He's been behind a few good goaltenders and had pro-style practices,” said Knights goalie coach Dave Rook. “Seeing the goalies before him, and success they've had, he knows what he has to do to get the job done.”
Willmore hasn’t played a lot, but when called upon he’s been a winner. He has just 29 appearances in the OHL regular season, but has a record of 20-4-2.
He’s also had some big moments when his number was called in the postseason.
Owen Willmore speaks to CTV London on Sept. 25, 2024, ahead of the Knights 2024-25 season opener. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
That includes leading a comeback against Oshawa in the OHL Championship series last year. He entered the game down 6-2, but threw up a shutout the rest of the way in an improbable 7-6 comeback win.
The year prior, after spending the entire season in Jr. B. he won game five of the OHL Championship series against Peterborough.
“I think it kind of proves that I deserve to be here,” said Willmore, a 14th round pick by the Knights from St. Thomas, Ont.
“I've been working up and down and had my chances here and there (GOJHL). It just proves that I deserve to be in there to play. I can be here and win,” he said.
Rook praised Willmore’s net presence and his ability to play the angles.
Willmore recently got a taste of professional hockey. He was a free agent invite to the Ottawa Senators rookie camp.
London Knights goalie coach Dave Rook (left) and Owen Willmore discuss goaltending while watching practice from the bench on Sept. 25, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“It was really exciting,” said Willmore. “I didn't really expect it and was a really good opportunity to go in there and show my stuff a little bit. The biggest thing is a different pace of play as well as how professional the setting is. It's just a different zone there.”
His resume in goal speaks for itself. The question now is can he do it as a number one goalie over the course of a 68-game season, and playoffs.
“It’s his net to prove everybody, right or wrong,” said Rook. “It's up to him.”
Friday night will be his first experience at a Knights home opener.
“I was sick last year so I missed it,” said Willmore, who will get the start this time. “It makes this one a little more special too.”
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tensions run high on the Hill as MPs debate second Conservative motion of non-confidence
Members of Parliament debated the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government of the week on Thursday, amid simmering tensions.
WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast
Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.
Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K'naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
Cold case arrest: Nunavut RCMP charge man with murder in 1986 death of teenage girl
Mounties in Nunavut have made an arrest in the murder of a 15-year-old girl almost 40 years ago.
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
Air Canada flight to Toronto diverts due to emergency
An Air Canada flight headed to Toronto from Frankfurt diverted to Edinburgh due to an emergency Thursday, the airline says.
NDP MP introduces bill to criminalize residential school denialism
An NDP MP has introduced a bill that would criminalize residential school denialism, saying it would help stop harm caused toward survivors, their families and communities.
Cross-examination of complainant continues in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's defence lawyer continued her cross-examination of the complainant in his sexual assault trial in a northeastern Ontario court today, where he has pleaded not guilty.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.