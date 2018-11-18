The Western Mustangs are heading back to the Vanier Cup.

Mustang Quarterback Chris Merchant came back from injury to lead his team to a 47-24 win over the Saskatchewan Huskies in the Mitchell Bowl Saturday at TD Stadium.

The win gave the Mustangs their 23 victory in a row. They’ll face Laval Rouge et Or, who own the record of 24 consecutive wins, next Saturday at Laval.

The Mustangs are the defending Vanier Cup champions after beating Laval last year in Hamilton.

This year will be much different, however as the Stangs realize they are going into hostile territory.

Greg Marshall said it will be an intimidating enviornment to play in.

He said the game plan this week will be preparation to help the players adjust to the that environment.

“The only thing that will change is the noise – the communication ability,” he said.

But he's thankful the Stangs had a good opponent in the Huskies Saturday.

"Their offence is good and their quarterback is as good as we've played, and we shut them down in the second half."

Merchant, the MVP, finished 17-for-28 passing with 251 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’m looking forward to a great atmosphere,” Merchant said of playing in the Laval Quebec City stadium, but he’d rather play at home.

“I wish they were coming here.”

In the other national semifinal, Laval Rouge et Or kept the St Francis Xavier X-Men off the board, winning the Uteck Bowl 63-0.