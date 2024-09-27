Muslim woman allegedly attacked in London, Ont.
Police have confirmed an investigation is underway after online reports of an alleged attack on a Muslim woman in London.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims and Hikma Public Affairs Council have both released statements on social media regarding the reported incident.
Hikma stated the woman was wearing a hijab and was with her children at the time.
Although no location in the city is known, Hikma said, “The attack [was] by an assailant who was armed with a knife and shouting racist, Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian threats.”
Both agencies said resources are being offered to the victims.
London Police told CTV News charges have been laid in relation to a reported incident.
A media officer said more details will be released today.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
Tracking Helene: Millions without power, 4 dead as storm lashes U.S. South with wind and sheets of rain
Hurricane Helene roared ashore in a sparsely populated region of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, peeling the siding off buildings, trapping residents in rising floodwaters and knocking out power to millions of customers. At least four people were reported dead.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
Travel horror story: Man describes malaria coma, $30K hospital bill after brief trip to Uganda
A man from Alberta has been at the Medipal International Hospital in Kampala, Uganda for over two months with a hefty medical bill. He says he can’t leave until it’s been paid for.
2 boys in Britain jailed for killing a man with a machete when they were 12
Two boys in Britain who were 12 when they stabbed a stranger to death with a machete were sentenced on Friday to at least eight and a half years in prison. They are the youngest people convicted of murder in the U.K. for more than 20 years.
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
These are the differences between Gen Z and millennials, a survey says
Anxiety is rampant among the two younger generations of adults, according to a new survey that found 75 per cent of Millennial and Gen Z respondents have experienced anxiety before, with nearly half saying they’ve experienced depression.
BREAKING Canada economy tops July growth forecast, but seen stalling in August
Canada's gross domestic product expanded at a faster-than-expected 0.2 per cent rate in July, driven by growth in retail trade and public sectors, but the economy likely stalled in August, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.