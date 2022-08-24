Music in the Fields returns after three year COVID-19 hiatus

Lucknow Music in the Fields fencing is seen in Lucknow, Ont. on August 24, 2022 ahead of a country music festival. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Lucknow Music in the Fields fencing is seen in Lucknow, Ont. on August 24, 2022 ahead of a country music festival. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver