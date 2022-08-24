Music in the Fields returns after three year COVID-19 hiatus

The big stage is almost ready to go, the campers are arriving, the fencing is going up, and the bar stools are being put in place. In Lucknow, Ont., that means it’s time for Music in the Fields.

“We’re back. It’s been a long road, but we’re finally here,” says Cheryl Johnston, marketing director for Music in the Fields.

For the first time since 2019, Lucknow’s Music in the Fields will be rocking the countryside on the edge of Lucknow for three days starting Thursday. What started in 2009 with 1,200 country music fans has blossomed into a 6,000 - 8,000 fan concert event that more than quadruples Lucknow’s population.

“We’ve got tickets sold all over. Some in Quebec, some out west. We sold a ticket to someone in Germany, so I guess somebody is coming for a visit,” says Johnston.

Some of the biggest names in country music have graced Lucknow’s outdoor stage. The likes of Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, and Big and Rich. This year, the Hunter Brothers from Saskatchewan will be headlining Music in the Fields.

CTV News London spoke to JJ Hunter from his family’s combine in Saskatchewan, as he was combining wheat.

“Being in a small community once again, it feels like we’re just going to another version of our hometown, which is really cool,” he says.

Music in the Fields is the brainchild of the Lucknow Kinsmen, who donate all proceeds back to the community. They have given $1.3 million to their community hospital and schools and community groups since 2009.

“The community embraces it. We had 40 volunteers for our big set up day last week. It really increases community engagement and tourism,” says Johnston.

The music starts Thursday night, and reaches its climax on Saturday night with the Hunter Brothers.

“We’re just so grateful that we get to come to Lucknow and all these outdoor festivals, and that people support us nationwide and around the world. It means a lot to us, and it’s very humbling for some farm boys,” says Hunter.

Tickets are still available on Music in the Fields’ website.