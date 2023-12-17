LONDON
London

    • Municipality ‘steps up’ to launch school bus camera pilot project

    John Chapman, of Newry Coach Lines says he is ‘excited’ about the pilot project that will equip 10 North Perth school bus with cameras to catch drivers “blowing by” stop arms. Pictured in Newry, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) John Chapman, of Newry Coach Lines says he is ‘excited’ about the pilot project that will equip 10 North Perth school bus with cameras to catch drivers “blowing by” stop arms. Pictured in Newry, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

    Nothing makes John Chapman angrier than when he watches a driver ignore the flashing stop sign on the side of his school bus, while a child is crossing the road. He says it’s happening now, more than ever.

    “We have two a day. That’s just across our little fleet. If you extrapolate that, two a day across the 18,000 school buses in operation each day in Ontario, that’s 36,000 ‘blow bys’ a day. That’s a lot of children at risk. That’s a big number,” says, Chapman, who operates Newry Coach Lines with his son and family near Listowel.

    Fed up with provincial inaction, Chapman has found a partner to finally do something about it. The Municipality of North Perth is covering half the cost, up to $16,500, to install cameras on 10 school buses in the municipality.

    “It’s not the usual role of a municipal government to be involved in school bus transportation issues. But this is consistent with our times. We’re seeing downloads across a range of issues, largely provincial swim lanes, that require us to either shrug our shoulders, and say let the harms to people continue, or step up and do something,” says North Perth Mayor Todd Kasenberg.

    A potential, automatic, provincial school bus camera system is available, but with no funding attached it’s cost prohibitive, says Kasenberg and Chapman. Going it alone, at their own cost, is the best they can do right now.

    North Perth Mayor Todd Kasenberg and John Chapman of Newry Coach Lines discuss the pilot project they’re both supporting that will see cameras installed on 10 school buses to catch and deter stop arm ‘blow-bys’ in Newry, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

    The camera would be mounted just below the school bus stop sign and would automatically start recording when the stop arm is extended. When there’s a “blow-by,” the camera footage will be uploaded to a secure online portal, which Perth County OPP can access, to follow up on with video evidence.

    Similar partnerships in Sudbury and Ottawa, have proved useful, says Chapman.

    “It was successful enough that they’ve added more to it. It’s been worthwhile. They’ve noticed a dramatic decrease in blow-bys, and their children are safer,” says Chapman.

    The 10 school bus stop arm cameras will be split between Elliot Bus Lines, and Newry Coach Lines, both located in North Perth.

    “We won’t sit still and let this continue to happen. We’re committed to making sure our children are safe and secure. And, that we have the data, that in theory, will help us with our advocacy to other levels of government to get on this fully,” says Kasenberg.

    “We’re working on getting the logistics put together, and hopefully we can get something done before this school year is out,” says Chapman.  

