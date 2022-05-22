Multiple power outages in London after fierce thunderstorm tears through southern Ontario
Many people are still cleaning up debris while others remain without power in London, Ont. Sunday after a powerful severe thunderstorm rolled through southern Ontario Saturday.
According to London Hydro, 50 outages in the London area remain Sunday morning.
Affected areas include, Huron Heights, Sharon Creek, Oakridge, West London, Airport, East London, Masonville, North London, Highland, Carling, Woodfield, Old East Village, South London, Glen Cairn, Central London, Hamilton Road, and Southcrest.
On Saturday, 32,000 customers lost power, while that number has now decreased to approximately 2,500. Old East Village is the site of the largest power outage, where more than 500 customers remain without power.
The City of London is working to clear streets of fallen trees in order to get hydro trucks in.
London Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer tweeted Sunday morning, “Thank you to the crews working to restore power and to neighbours who are helping each other out.”
A London Hydro truck is seen on May 22, 2022 after a severe thunderstorm tore through the region and toppled trees and downed power lines. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
According to Environment Canada, more than 350,000 customers across the region lost power during Saturday’s storm, and many of those outages still remain into Sunday.
Meanwhile, Hydro One tweeted out Saturday night that they “anticipate it will take several days to restore power after today’s destructive storm.”
While the peak wind gusts in London during Saturday’s storm are not currently known, Environment Canada provided information on the observed peak wind gusts in neighbouring cities.
- Kitchener-Waterloo Airport – 132 km/h
- Toronto Pearson International Airport – 120 km/h
- Ottawa International Airport – 120 km/h
- Guelph – 83 km/h
Across the region, the storm has claimed the lives of at least eight people.
One woman in Brampton was killed by a falling tree, another person was killed when a tree fell on their camping trailer at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area, near Kitchener, and two more people died in Ottawa after being struck by falling trees.
Police confirmed Sunday that three more people died by fallen trees in Port Hope, North Kawartha Township and Ganaraska Forest.
An eighth person died in Quebec after their boat capsized in the Ottawa River.
— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale and CTV News Toronto
