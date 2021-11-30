Multiple pedestrians struck in west London, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

Multiple pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital in west London, Ont, according to police.

A police spokesperson tells CTV News London there is no information available at this time on the ages of the people involved but injuries range from minor to life threatening.

Multiple vehicles are involved and the pedestrians were struck on a path along Riverside Drive near the entrance to an apartment building parking lot.

Police say this was not a police chase and is not considered a hit-and-run crash.

Wonderland Road is closed between Springbank Drive and Kingsway Avenue and Riverside Drive is closed between Braemar Crescent and Warren Road.

This is a developing story.

— With files from CTV London's Daryl Newcombe