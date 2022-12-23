Multiple collisions close Highway 402 between Colonel Talbot Road and Highway 401

Highway 402 eastbound between Colonel Talbot Road and Highway 401 has been closed due to multiple collisions.

With extremely poor visibility, OPP say if it's not essential, stay home and off the roads.

Multi vehicle collision on the eastbound lanes of Highway 402 at Wonderland on Friday, December 23, 2022 (Source: Matt Johnson)ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy402 EB between Colonel Talbot Rd and #Hwy401 - Highway closed following multiple collisions. ^jt