MPPs pass second reading of bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic
A bill to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic has passed its second reading at Queen’s Park late Wednesday.
According to the Ontario NDP, “This is a welcome first step – but it’s far from the end of the line. We had almost 200 advocates, survivors, and front-line workers join us today at Queen’s Park, and they have been crystal clear in their demands. The time for action is now. The time for believing and supporting survivors of intimate partner violence is now. We don’t need more half-measures or studies. The work has been done. The Ontario NDP and people across Ontario have spoken. It’s time for Ford to finally take this seriously.”
“The ask is that the Government of Ontario shall recognize that intimate partner violence is an epidemic in Ontario,” stated Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky at a morning news conference.
She was joined by three other NDP legislators, including London West MPP Peggy Sattler.
Sattler said the passing of Bill 173, the Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Act, would be a declaration to act on the crisis.
“Just as we did in COVID. And look at how we were able to mobilize resources, ministries, change policies, and swing into action,” Sattler added.
Already, at least 94 Ontario municipalities, including London and Windsor, have declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.
Sattler said many are responding to violent acts in their own communities.
In London, she believes the 2023 death of Caitlin Jennings sparked city hall to act.
London West MPP Peggy Sattler (left) watches on as Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky speaks during a news conference at Queen’s Park. April 10, 2024. (Source: Ontario Parliament) At Queen’s Park, the mother of a Windsor woman killed in an alleged act of intimate partner violence pleaded with Premier Ford to strengthen resources.
Fartumo Kusow stated that 52 members of her family continue to grieve the loss of her daughter Sahra Bulle.
“From a 90-year-old grandmother to a three-year-old nephew,” Kusow said.
She said each family member was impacted by not only her daughter’s death but by violence allegedly committed for years before her passing.
“Every black eye she came home with. Every attempt where she tried to rescue herself, or allowing us to rescue her, impacted us,” said Kusow.
Bill 173 includes recommendations called for in the 2022 Renfrew inquest report.
Declaring intimate partner violence as an epidemic was its number one recommendation.
By failing to act, the NDP accuses the Ford Government of not “doing the right thing."
“How many more lives must be taken before the Ontario government recognizes the epidemic proportion of this violence?” said Erin Lee, an executive director of a Lanark County women’s emergency shelter.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
NDP backs Tory motion, saying carbon price not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
Northern Ont. politician rejects flying Pride flag, says it represents a 'splinter group'
A recent decision by the northern Ontario community of East Ferris, near North Bay, not to fly the Pride flag isn’t sitting well with some.
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season — again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Lithium-ion battery fires on the rise across Canada, fire chiefs warn
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.