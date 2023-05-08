MPP’s join fight to help tenants facing eviction on Webster St in London, Ont.

News -

The fight against 'renoviction' in a north east London, Ont. apartment complex has reached Queen’s Park.

CTV London first brought you the story of twenty tenants facing eviction when they were handed letters by their landlord in late April.

Among them was 83 year old Christel Barrett, a senior who says she doesn’t know where she will go if evicted from her apartment where she pays $900 per month.

"I can't afford 1,800 per month," says Barrett.

Monday morning, London MPP’s Terence Kernaghan and Teresa Armstrong took questions to Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark.

"Will this government stand up procedures? Will it stand up for renters? Will it stand up for people at the risk of homelessness by ending vacancy decontrol? Yes or?" asked Kernaghan, the MPP for London North Centre.

Clark responded by saying their Bill 97 will protect tenants.

"We're proposing greater legal protection for tenants on renovictions," says Clark.

"We're proposing greater legal protection for tenants on landlords own use and our government is imposing the strictest penalties in Canada against bad actor landlords over and over again."

London-Fanshawe MPP Teresa Armstrong questioned Bill 97, telling the minister the bill offers little improvement on rent control and renovictions.

"We were in London with the mayor Morgan, where we celebrated with the Attorney General the historic investment that this government is making in the Landlord Tenant Board," says Clark.

"Six and a half million dollars, doubling the size of adjudicators and importantly adding additional staff at the tribunals. As the Attorney General has talked about, we're responding directly from the ombudsman report."

While the two sides battled in the legislature, CTV News spoke to one of the lead organizers for the tenants at the Webster St. apartments in London, Ont.

She was thrilled to learn the NDP has joined their fight, but adds there has been no new developments since their landlord handed them their letters threatening eviction.

Tenant advocacy group ACORN has announced it will be holding a 'speak out against renovictions' on Friday at 12 p.m. in front of the Webster St. Apartments.

They say the tenants have the right to stay, and the letter issued is "misleading, bullying and fear mongering."