MPP Monte McNaughton in self-isolation following contact with positive case
Minister of Labour, Trades and Skills Development Monte McNaughton makes an announcement at Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton and his family are in self-isolation, awaiting COVID-19 test results after he came in contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.
McNaughton tweeted the revelation Wednesday.
He says he had dinner with newly minted Conservative leader Erin O'Toole last week and wore masks most of the time except for posing for a photo outside and eating.
One of O'Toole's staff members recently tested positive and McNaughton and his family went to a COVID testing centre.
He says he will remain in isolation until the results come back.
Please see my statement on our COVID-19 tests: pic.twitter.com/bjtG47c1DI— Monte McNaughton (@MonteMcNaughton) September 16, 2020