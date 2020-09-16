LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton and his family are in self-isolation, awaiting COVID-19 test results after he came in contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

McNaughton tweeted the revelation Wednesday.

He says he had dinner with newly minted Conservative leader Erin O'Toole last week and wore masks most of the time except for posing for a photo outside and eating.

One of O'Toole's staff members recently tested positive and McNaughton and his family went to a COVID testing centre.

He says he will remain in isolation until the results come back.