

The Canadian Press





WELLINGTON NORTH, Ont. - Provincial police say a motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a crash near Arthur, Ont.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Wellington Road 14, north of the village of Arthur, about 50 kilometres north of Kitchener.

Police said initial reports indicated that a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle had collided, and the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries.

They say 51-year-old Joey D. Catteau of Arthur was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no reports of other injuries, and police say the collision is still under investigation.

They're asking anyone with information to contact them.