

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





Most of the Old East Village residents displaced by the explosion on Woodman Avenue have been able to return to their homes.

There are still 10 homes that remain closed off to residents, those homes are closest to the blast area. There are eight homes on Woodman and two on Charlotte.

More than 100 homes had to be evacuated following the explosion late Wednesday night.

Hydro and water has been restored to all the homes except the 10 still affected.

Gas service is expected to return to Woodman Avenue Friday morning.

For those residents that are not able to return to their homes, the City London continues to provide accommodation and support if required.

Many businesses in the area are taking donations for the residents and families affected by the explosion as some have lost everything.