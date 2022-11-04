Most London area schools closed as education workers begin mass walkout
Education workers in London joined their colleagues across Ontario and officially walked off the job Friday morning.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) which represents 55,000 education workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, moved forward with strike action despite legislation passed at Queen’s Park making it illegal.
Several hundred local education support workers protested outside MPP Peggy Sattler’s officer on Commissioners Road in London as they seek support for the now illegal walkout.
“I’m an ECE teacher. I don’t get paid in the summer. I don’t get paid at March break. I have to go on EI. I don’t want to. I have to have a second job to pay bills,” strike captain Andrea Melville said.
Those out supporting education workers includes other unions, members of the public, and teachers.
“They certainly don’t get paid enough for the amount of work that they do,” teacher Krista Allen said. “They are on their feet and running from the moment school starts until it ends. They are just go, go, go!”
Sattler said the Ontario government had plenty of opportunity to negotiate a deal with CUPE.
“They NDP did everything we could to try to block this illegitimate over reach of government power,” she said.
Most London area schools have closed as a result of the strike. London’s two major school boards, Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board notified parents Thursday that they will be closed and shift to online learning.
CUPE currently represents about 2,500 full-time Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) employees and 1,000 casual positions, according to the board.
The French public board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, which operates three elementary and one high school in London, has kept its schools open as CUPE represents maintenance and janitorial employees, there will be no direct classroom impact.
Student get on a school bus headed to École secondaire Gabriel-Dumont in London. The school is part of the French full language school board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, which is keeping its school open despite the CUPE walkout in London, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
- With files from CTV Toronto's Hannah Alberga and Sean Irvine.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'We'll be loud and proud': Ontario education workers hold mass walkout as many schools close indefinitely
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | 'We'll be loud and proud': Ontario education workers hold mass walkout as many schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Health ministers have a ‘golden opportunity’ to fix Canadian health care: CMA
With overburdened health care systems across the country experiencing chaos and the prospect of collapse as the number of flu, COVID-19, and RSV illnesses rise further in the wintry months ahead, the Canadian Medical Association is calling on health ministers to take urgent action.
BREAKING | Multiple injuries in crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Multiple injuries have been reported following a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Canada sanctions Haitian officials as MPs told gangs are wreaking civil war
Ottawa is sanctioning at least two senior Haitian officials for their alleged support of gangs in the country. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced sanctions in lockstep with the U.S. for allegedly financing gangs and allowing them to wreak havoc in the country.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
Kitchener
-
Education workers and supporters hit the street in Waterloo region
Picketers took to the streets Friday as tens of thousands of education workers across Ontario walked off the job.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'We'll be loud and proud': Ontario education workers hold mass walkout as many schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are closed Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers walked off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that made a strike illegal.
Windsor
-
Several Windsor-Essex schools closed as education workers hold mass walk out
Several schools across Windsor-Essex are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Windsor police receive award for efforts to solve 1971 homicide case
The Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit has received an award for their efforts solving the 48-year-old cold case murder of a six-year-old girl.
-
Missing 45-year-old Kingsville man sought by OPP
Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help after the disappearance of a 45-year-old man in Kingsville.
Barrie
-
Police bust four men accused in massive break-in spree
Nearly 200 charges were laid against four men in a Southern Ontario crime spree.
-
Local schools closed Friday as education workers hold mass walk out
Schools across Simcoe County, Muskoka, and York Region are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Fog advisory in effect for parts of south Central Ontario area
A fog advisory is in effect for the south Central Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP investigating after human remains found in northern Ont.
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of northern Ontario and say they cannot confirm if there is any connection to an ongoing missing person case in the area.
-
Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
-
Hwy. 144 remains closed as crews clean up big spill after fiery, fatal crash
Highway 144 south of Timmins remains closed for the second day as crews clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'We'll be loud and proud': Ontario education workers hold mass walkout as many schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario man who killed mom, 2 kids in high-speed crash sentenced to 6 years jail
An Ontario man convicted of killing a mother and two children in a 2018 high-speed crash has been sentenced to six years in jail.
-
93-year-old Ontario man 'feels fantastic' after huge Lotto Max win
A 93-year-old Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize is sharing his plans on how he’ll spend the money.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Fire breaks out in a training centre in Longueuil, nearby school evacuated
A fire broke out Friday morning in a training centre in Vieux-Longueuil. The Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) said on its Facebook page that it was assisting the Service de sécurité incendie de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SSIAL) with a fire that broke out at the Centre de formation professionnelle Charlotte-Tassé on Lavallée Street.
-
Teenage boy's cardiac arrest inspires family to donate outdoor defibrillator to Ste-Lazare
The night her then 15-year-old son went into cardiac arrest while playing hockey in a West Island arena almost three years ago will be etched in Rose Bloom's mind forever. It inspired the family to donate an automatic external defibrillator to the town of Ste Lazare.
Atlantic
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Four facing second-degree murder charges after man found dead under truck
Four people are facing second-degree murder charges after a man was found dead under a truck last month in Winnipeg.
-
Heavy snow, strong winds coming to parts of Manitoba this weekend
Some Manitobans are going to receive a wallop of winter weather this weekend
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Start of ski season arrives in Banff, nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies
Itching to ski or snowboard? Here's a list of the tentative opening days for ski resorts in-and-around Calgary, Banff and throughout the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.
-
Flames multi-day 50/50 draw will help support Canadian veterans
Proceeds from a two-day Calgary Flames 50/50 draw will be used to support Canadian veterans and their families in honour of Remembrance Day.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast: snowy, and downright cold
Another wave of snow starts up this weekend in Calgary and throughout southern Alberta.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple injuries in crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Multiple injuries have been reported following a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
Vancouver
-
Atmospheric river triggers rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver. Localized flooding will be a risk on Friday as an atmospheric river brings heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the South Coast.
-
Man injured in 2nd shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood in as many days
Gunshots rang out in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood late Thursday, marking the second shooting to leave someone hospitalized with serious injuries in as many days.
-
Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.