'More weapons are being seen in smaller towns': Significant seizures in Strathroy-Caradoc

For the second time in a week, a routine traffic stop in Strathroy has resulted in a significant weapons seizure.

Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service Const. Michelle McIntyre told CTV News it’s part of a new reality, even for smaller police services, "We are noticing that the drug trade and more weapons are being seen in smaller towns just outside the big cities."

On Monday, May 27, a vehicle search yielded a Glock handgun and 37 rounds of ammunition in an extended magazine. Two knives were also seized. A 47-year-old man was charged.

On Sunday, June 2, a vehicle stop resulted in the seizure of various edged weapons and pellet guns that police say could easily be mistaken for more dangerous firearms. In that instance, a 32-year-old man was charged.

"Our officers are always ready,” explained McIntyre. “They're doing thorough searches in these vehicles and we're finding these weapons and we're getting them off the street. Which is very important."

Items seized as part of an investigation by Strathroy police on June 2, 2024. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc police)

McIntyre said she joined the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service in 2008, coming from the Toronto Police Service.

She said in the last decade, police have seen a marked increase in the number of weapons seized in the community, mostly linked to the drug trade, "I've seen a significant rise in the different types of drugs on our streets."

The seizure on Sunday included suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

One of the other equations at play in Strathroy-Caradoc is population growth. Like many communities around London, Strathory-Caradoc is growing fast.

The 2021 census shows the population of Strathroy-Caradoc — which includes Strathroy, Mount Brydges, and surrounding rural areas — was 23,871. That’s up about 14 per cent from 2016. By all accounts that growth continues.

The Strathory-Caradoc Police Services has 50 members, sworn and civilian, with 20 frontline officers.

The police service recently added a street crime unit and started equipping officers with body cameras. A broader strategic plan has also been undertaken.

McIntyre said tackling the issues of guns and drugs requires strong links between police services, "We're very lucky. We have great partnerships with London police, Ontario Provincial Police - all of our surrounding agencies. We're able to work together. We do different enforcements with those agencies to try to target these types of crimes."