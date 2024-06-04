LONDON
London

    • Weapons and drugs seized by Strathroy-Caradoc police

    Items seized as part of an investigation by Strathroy police on June 2, 2024. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc police) Items seized as part of an investigation by Strathroy police on June 2, 2024. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc police)
    Share

    A call for an unwanted person led Strathroy-Caradoc police to multiple weapons and ammunition.

    On Sunday, officers were called to a home on Longwoods Road — when they got there, they found a man who was also wanted by another police service.

    According to police, the man was in possession of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

    Officers also found numerous knives, edged weapons, two pellet firearms and ammunition.

    A 32 year old of no fixed address is facing multiple charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and traffic schedule 1 substance. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News