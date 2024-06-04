Weapons and drugs seized by Strathroy-Caradoc police

A call for an unwanted person led Strathroy-Caradoc police to multiple weapons and ammunition.

On Sunday, officers were called to a home on Longwoods Road — when they got there, they found a man who was also wanted by another police service.

According to police, the man was in possession of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Officers also found numerous knives, edged weapons, two pellet firearms and ammunition.

A 32 year old of no fixed address is facing multiple charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and traffic schedule 1 substance.