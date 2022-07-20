Mom and six kids take cover as storm rips through their farm

It was a close call for a family in Lambton County as violent weather tore through their farm east of Wyoming, Ont. on Tuesday evening.

A mother and six kids ran for the basement while her husband was combining nearby.

Damage to their property included the roof being taken off a 45-year-old barn and its contents all being damaged or overturned.

Parts of a nearby cornfield were also flattened.

Back in town, the only damage reported to CTV News was a lot of rain and some downed trees.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine