LONDON, ONT. -- For two days next week residents of Thames Centre and Middlesex County will have access to a mobile vaccination clinic.

Appointments for the clinic at the FlightExec Centre in Dorchester, Ont. became available Thursday morning.

The dates of the clinic are May 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hope is to vaccinate up to 400 individuals over the two-day clinic.

On Tuesday, Ontario opened up eligibility for vaccines to all adults over the age of 18.

However, Middlesex-London has found appointments limited due to supply.

“While there is currently limited capacity for this type of clinic, this pilot will help assess whether the community clinic approach will be appropriate for the next phase of the vaccine campaign,” said Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie.

To book an appointment visit www.covidvaccinelm.ca and select Gate #8 – Community Clinic or call 226-289-3560 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday.