MLHU reports three new COVID-19-related deaths

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting three new deaths linked to COVID-19, the fourth day in a row multiple deaths were added to the region's total.

Thursday's deaths include two men, one in his 60s and one in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s, none of which were associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

There were two deaths reported on Monday, five on Tuesday and two on Wednesday. From Jan. 2 to Feb. 3, there have been a total of 50 deaths.

The region's total now stands at 310 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanswhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says it is caring for 139 inpatients with COVID-19, up from to 136 on Wednesday. There are 25 patients in the Intensive Care Unit and five or fewer at Children's Hospital but none in pediatric Critical Care.

Of those with COVID-19 at LHSC, 86 are being treated for COVID-19 while 53 are being treated for other issues but have also tested positive.

The number of COVID-positive staff is at 192, down from 208 on Wednesday, and there are six active outbreaks at LHSC after one in Victoria Hospital's Adult Mental Health Unit was declared over.

At St. Joseph's Health Care, the number of workers who are positive has risen by one to 77, while the number of positive patients/residents also rose by one to 13. An outbreak at Parkwood Institute is ongoing.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though testing changes make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Middlesex-London – 189 new, 1,734 active, 29,677 total, 27,632 resolved, 310 deaths (three new)

Elgin-Oxford – 570 active, 10,326 total, 9,616 resolved, 140 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 35 new, 146 active, 5,567 total, 5,382 resolved, 34 deaths

Huron-Perth – 37 new, 5,127 total, 86 deaths (one new)

Sarnia-Lambton – 87 new, 288 active, 8,962 total, 8,564 resolved, 110 deaths (one new)

Ontario health officials reported a drop in hospitalizations Thursday and a total of 75 more deaths across the province.