MLHU reports three new COVID-19-related deaths
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting three new deaths linked to COVID-19, the fourth day in a row multiple deaths were added to the region's total.
Thursday's deaths include two men, one in his 60s and one in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s, none of which were associated with a long-term care or retirement home.
There were two deaths reported on Monday, five on Tuesday and two on Wednesday. From Jan. 2 to Feb. 3, there have been a total of 50 deaths.
The region's total now stands at 310 since the start of the pandemic.
Meanswhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says it is caring for 139 inpatients with COVID-19, up from to 136 on Wednesday. There are 25 patients in the Intensive Care Unit and five or fewer at Children's Hospital but none in pediatric Critical Care.
Of those with COVID-19 at LHSC, 86 are being treated for COVID-19 while 53 are being treated for other issues but have also tested positive.
The number of COVID-positive staff is at 192, down from 208 on Wednesday, and there are six active outbreaks at LHSC after one in Victoria Hospital's Adult Mental Health Unit was declared over.
At St. Joseph's Health Care, the number of workers who are positive has risen by one to 77, while the number of positive patients/residents also rose by one to 13. An outbreak at Parkwood Institute is ongoing.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though testing changes make these an underestimate of actual cases:
- Middlesex-London – 189 new, 1,734 active, 29,677 total, 27,632 resolved, 310 deaths (three new)
- Elgin-Oxford – 570 active, 10,326 total, 9,616 resolved, 140 deaths
- Grey-Bruce – 35 new, 146 active, 5,567 total, 5,382 resolved, 34 deaths
- Huron-Perth – 37 new, 5,127 total, 86 deaths (one new)
- Sarnia-Lambton – 87 new, 288 active, 8,962 total, 8,564 resolved, 110 deaths (one new)
Ontario health officials reported a drop in hospitalizations Thursday and a total of 75 more deaths across the province.
PM: No plans to call in military or meet with trucker convoy protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says calling in the military to end the trucker convoy standoff in Ottawa is 'not in the cards right now,' nor does he have any plans to engage with the few hundred protesters remaining camped out on city streets.
BREAKING | MPs agree to call GoFundMe to testify over trucker convoy fundraiser
Fundraising website GoFundMe has been called to testify at the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee about what safeguards it has in place when it comes to releasing the nearly $10.1M of funds raised for the trucker convoy.
Convoy organizers determined to stay, thank Ottawa residents for 'support'
Some of the main organizers for the 'Freedom Convoy' spoke to reporters Thursday at a press conference decrying that they had been painted as 'racists, misogynists…and even terrorists,' and that no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them.
Toronto police must do 'everything they can' to avoid Saturday convoy devolving into situation similar to Ottawa, says mayor
Toronto Mayor John Tory said he supports police 'doing everything they can' to protect residents and minimize the impact of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in the city this weekend.
Young B.C. woman murdered in U.K., boyfriend in custody: police
Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Ashley Wadsworth, a 19-year-old from British Columbia found dead in a home east of London, U.K.
Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended after reaching $10.1 million
GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser for the 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers and supporters who have tied up downtown Ottawa while protesting vaccine mandates.
New blockade in Alberta cutting off traffic to U.S. border crossing
RCMP say a second blockade on a highway leading to the main United States border crossing in Alberta has choked off traffic.
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
Conservatives name Candice Bergen as interim leader after O'Toole voted out
The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.
Car wedged under jack-knifed truck in Hwy. 403 crash
A jack-knifed transport truck on a Highway 403 ramp, that ended with up with a car underneath it is being described as 'unbelievable' by the OPP.
Detached homes sales up to an average of $1.1M in Kitchener-Waterloo in January
The average price of a detached home in Kitchener-Waterloo has gone up yet again to more than $1.1 million last month, according to the local realtors’ association.
More snow on the way for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says more snow is in the forecast Thursday for southwestern Ontario.
Five Windsor-Essex residents between 40-100 years old added to COVID-19 death toll
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five additional COVID-19 deaths, 158 new high risk cases and 69 hospitalizations on Thursday.
Chatham-Kent set to stop daily COVID updates: MOH says numbers are 'unreliable'
Medical officer of health Dr. David Colby says Chatham-Kent Public Health (CKPH) will begin scaling back their reports to three times a week as opposed to daily updates.
Snowplow tracker: Windsor crews working to clear snow
Windsor crews are working to clear city streets as a snowstorm moves through the region.
WITH VIDEO | Deadly collision on Hwy 11 in Severn Township forces lane closures
One person is dead and another in the hospital following a bizarre chain of events along Highway 11 in Severn Township Thursday morning.
Transport truck stuck in ditch in Adjala-Tosorontio
Crews were tasked with removing a ditched transport truck on Thursday morning in Adjala-Tosorontio.
Drugs and cash seized in impaired investigation on Highway 400: OPP
Police say officers seized drugs and cash during an impaired driving investigation on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash
A married couple from Sudbury were killed in a crash that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day Wednesday, police say.
Sudbury building evacuated after out of control cooking fire: officials
Sudbury firefighters were called to a fire at a multi-unit building on Hemlock resulting in the closure of Lorne Street, officials say.
-
Trudeau: 'The people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back'
The prime minister added his government will look at any formal requests for military help in ending the protests, but said it's "not in the cards right now."
'Absolute disgrace:' Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
Six new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa
The number of residents being treated in local hospitals for an active infection of COVID-19 dropped to 75 on Thursday, from 79 on Wednesday.
NEW | Ontario woman busted allegedly driving drunk nearly double the speed limit with unbuckled child
A 37-year-old Ontario woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove nearly double the speed limit while drunk with a child without a seatbelt in the backseat.
LIVE SOON | Ontario's top doctor to hold first briefing since COVID-19 restrictions began easing
Ontario's top doctor is set to hold a news conference on the pandemic later today, his first since public health restrictions began to ease this week.
Three high school coaches facing sexual assault charges appear in court as Montreal police seeking more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
Quebec version of 'freedom convoy' on its way to Quebec City as SQ patrols National Assembly
Quebec provincial police are patrolling outside the National Assembly in anticipation of the arrival of the smaller provincial version of a 'Freedom Convoy' inspired by the one in Ottawa.
N.B. surpasses 250 deaths related to COVID-19 with 4 more reported Thursday
New Brunswick has now seen more than 250 deaths related to COVID-19 as health officials reported four more deaths on Thursday.
Warnings in effect as system expected to bring snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Weather conditions will deteriorate in the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday as a sprawling, slow-moving weather front arrives from the west.
Fredericton police treating disappearance of woman last seen in December as suspicious
Police in Fredericton say they are now treating the disappearance of a 38-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in over a month as suspicious.
Manitoba records seven new COVID-19 deaths; hospitalizations dip slightly
Manitoba saw another seven deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday.
NEW | More subsidized childcare spaces coming to Manitoba following provincial, federal funding
An expansion of Manitoba’s Childcare Subsidy Program will make nearly half of all regulated spaces in the province become subsidized, the province and the federal government announced on Thursday.
LIVE NOW | Leaders of Freedom Convoy to hold news conference in Ottawa
Leaders of the Freedom Convoy that have been parked in Ottawa for almost a full week will speak about their demands Thursday afternoon.
New blockade in Alberta cutting off traffic to U.S. border crossing
RCMP say a second blockade on a highway leading to the main United States border crossing in Alberta has choked off traffic.
Calgary doctor suspended over non-consensual workplace hugs, blown kiss
A Calgary-based family physician received a three-month suspension of his practice permit, but will likely only be away from the office for two weeks, after admitting to hugging and 'air-kissing' a staff member without her consent.
Canadian beef industry calls for resolution to Alberta border blockade
The ongoing blockade near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts is adding pressure to an already fragile supply chain, officials with Canada's beef industry are warning.
1 of 3 charged in Bonnyville carjacking still wanted: RCMP
One of three people who RCMP believe conducted an armed and violent carjacking on Kehewin Cree Nation is still at large a week later, police say.
Fire at Jasper Avenue apartment building 'deliberately set': officials
Fire investigators say a fire that caused $10,000 in damages to a downtown apartment building was deliberately set.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell wanes while storm blasts NW Alberta
It'll be another cold day across central and northern Alberta.
Suspect arrested in Quebec nearly 2 years after driver crashed in B.C. and fled, leaving behind injured passenger
A man alleged to have been behind the wheel during a rollover crash in 2020 has been arrested in Quebec, police said.
DEVELOPING | 'I just can't believe it': B.C. teen killed in England, suspect in custody
A man has been charged with murder in Essex, England, after a 19-year-old woman from B.C. was killed, police in that city say.
More than 2 dozen buses damaged on Downtown Eastside since mid-January: Vancouver police
Police say dozens of buses with routes through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have been damaged in recent weeks and it appears someone may be throwing objects at their windows.