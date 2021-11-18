MLHU ready to vaccinate thousands of kids against COVID-19 as first vaccine approved

London, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says it will act “very quickly” to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to children between the ages of five and 11.

Health Canada announced approval of the use of a pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine Friday morning.

For parents of children between five and 11 another big decision is coming -- to vaccinate or not vaccinate their kids against the COVID-19.

Health officials say the option to vaccinate will be on the table as early as this month.

MLHU Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says, “The timing of the arrival of the vaccine will dictate when we can start vaccinating kids under 12. But it will happen very quickly.”

In London, mom Miriam is in a unique spot. Her five-year-old son will be eligible for the vaccine, but Eli, just like his sister and the rest of the family have already battled the illness.

“We‘ve actually all had COVID, our whole family. They both tested positive and they had hardly any symptoms.”

But Miriam, who did not want to give her last name, contends she and others faced a tougher fight with the virus even though no one in the family was hospitalized.

Now, like so many others parents she is looking at vaccination for her kids.

Once here, vaccines for kids will be distributed at MLHU mass vaccination clinics, along with some pharmacies and health-care centres.

The availability of early appointments will depend on uptake.

But Summers says his team has the ability to vaccinate everyone in the five to 11 age group – between 38,000 and 39,000 kids -- within a month.

“We have the capacity to vaccinate 100 per cent, with one dose, all children in our region through pharmacies, primary care, and mass vax, within the first four weeks that things become eligible.”

The question remains whether all parents will partake with their kids, but heath officials says if they do, the COVID-19 threat is reduced for everyone.

Miriam says they haven't yet decided, “We’re still thinking about it. It’s just weighing the risks.”

Word of children’s vaccines becoming available coincides with the fact the London region is now just a fraction away from 90 per cent of people having a single dose.