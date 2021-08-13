MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is rolling back plans to extend vaccination to more youth as 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday.

On Thursday, the health unit announced plans to extend vaccinations to all youth who would be turning 12 this year – so 11-year-olds or those born in 2009 or earlier.

But on Friday the MLHU tweeted that it would not be extending vaccinations to those who are not yet 12.

They did not immediately provide a reason for the change, but said more information would be coming.

Please be advised the #MLHU will NOT be extending COVID-19 vaccination to those who are not yet 12 years old. We have deleted the messages shared on Thursday, August 12 making this announcement, to prevent inaccurate information being shared further.



More details coming soon. — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) August 13, 2021

Until Friday, counts had continued to hold under 15 daily cases since June 16 when 26 cases were reported. There have been no deaths in the region since July 30.

The region now has a total of 12,916 cases and 231 deaths, with 12,602 cases resolved leaving 83 active. There are now 3,663 cases with a variant of concern, including 156 of the Delta variant.

Of the cases reported since June 25, just over 91 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. There have also been no deaths or hospitalizations among the fully vaccinated.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for six inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

An outbreak at the Pond Mills Children's Centre has been declared over, leaving no active outbreaks in the region.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 27 active, 4,013 total, 3,902 resolved, 84 deaths, 924 variants

Grey-Bruce – 45 active, 2,193 total, 2,124 resolved, 20 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 13 active, 2,760 total, 2,693 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 15 active, 1,963 total, 1,891 resolved, 57 deaths, 363 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, seven active, 3,647 total, 3,572 resolved, 68 deaths, 689 variants

Ontario health officials logged 510 new cases Friday, the second day in a row the province has topped 500.