Missing man found dead almost four years after disappearance

London police say a man who was reported missing almost four years ago has been found deceased.

Tyler McMichael has been located, according to a news release from police.

On Feb. 15, 2023, human remains were located in Thames Centre by the Middlesex County OPP.

Police say the remains have been identified as Tyler McMichael, who was previously reported as missing to the London Police Service on May 24, 2019. He was 20 years old at the time.

The OPP investigation is ongoing.