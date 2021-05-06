LONDON, ONT. -- A missing 14-year-old from London, Ont. has been located safe after he made the 720 kilometre trek to Montreal.

London police notified police in Montreal that the teen reportedly made it to the city.

He was reported missing Wednesday but was last seen Saturday May 1, in the area of Commissioners Road West and Boler Road.

Police say they received information that he may have headed to the Montreal area.