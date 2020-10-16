LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners shouldn't be alarmed when they see or hear military aircraft over the skies of the city.

Members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command along with the Royal Canadian Air Force will be conducting some routine training in the area.

It starts Friday and runs until Monday from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day.

Training will involve CH-146 Griffons and CH-147 Chinooks.

It might get loud at times and military weapons will be present.

Officials say any use of simulated ammunition will be done with all required safety measures.

The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command thanks the public for its support and understanding.