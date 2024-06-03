LONDON
    • Mildmay native wins big at Ontario Country Music Awards

    Owen Riegling at the Country Music Association of Ontario 2024 Awards on June 2, 2024. (Source: Country Music Association of Ontario) Owen Riegling at the Country Music Association of Ontario 2024 Awards on June 2, 2024. (Source: Country Music Association of Ontario)
    Owen Riegling is riding high — the Mildmay native took home Male Artist of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year at Sunday night’s Country Music Association of Ontario’s Awards.

    The 25 year old was nominated for the Rising Star Award at Canada’s Country Music Awards last year.

    Riegling, who grew up on a farm near Mildmay, in Bruce County, is one of the rising stars in country music.

    He just completed a Buckle Tour across Canada, and is embarking on a U.S. tour this summer, taking him to Nashville, amongst other stops.

    You may know Riegling, from his smash hit, “Old Dirt Roads” which is one of the most listened to Canadian country songs over the past year.

    The sky is the limit for Riegling, who only released his first single since being signed by Universal Music in 2023. 

