LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the fifth day in a row of double-digit daily case counts in the region.

The new cases mark the 20th day of double-digit counts this month, and brings the total in the region to 1,564, with 1,354 resolved and now 66 deaths.

On Friday, LHSC announced two more units at University Hospital were now involved in the outbreaks and a rise in cases there, while the health unit declared the outbreak in the orthopedic unit over, leaving six active outbreaks.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said Thursday that he’s hoping the hospital will be able to move on, because curbing the outbreak “will substantially change our numbers here locally” as they’ve been a significant contributor.

There are three additional outbreaks in the community, in a unit at the Parkwood Institute and in two residences at Western University.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

• Elgin-Oxford – 11 new, 57 active, 537 total, 474 resolved, six deaths

• Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 43 active, 649 total, 569 resolved, 32 deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – none new, 15 active, 404 total, 364 resolved, 25 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – 11 new, 319 total, 269 resolved, no deaths

• Huron-Perth – 11 new, 44 active, 318 total, 248 resolved, 17 deaths

On Friday, the province announced several local regions were being moved to new levels under the COVID-19 framework.

Lambton Public Health, the last local region in green-prevent is moving to yellow-protect, while Haldimand-Norfolk is moving from yellow to orange-restrict and Windsor-Essex is moving from orange to red-control.

The measures take effect Monday. A full list of each region's level and the public health measures for each level is available here.

Ontario is reporting more than 1,800 new COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row as testing in the province remains high.

The 1,822 new cases represent a slight decrease from Friday’s total when a record-breaking 1,855 infections were logged.

Ontario’s COVID-19 case total now stands at 113,038, including deaths and recoveries.