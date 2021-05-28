LONDON, ONT. -- As the province announced plans Friday to shorten the gap between COVID-19 shots for Ontarians, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is working on local plans for the rollout of second doses.

Premier Doug Ford said starting Monday, those 80 years and older can start booking second appointments but no concrete plans have been made locally.

At this time, only those listed on the health unit's second-dose schedule are eligible to book an accelerated second dose.

Second doses can only by made over the phone by calling 226-289-3560 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday. They can't be booked online.

MLHU officials plan to release more information once its available.