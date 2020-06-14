LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, Sunday.

That brings the total in Middlesex-London to 579 cases, with 440 resolved cases and 57 deaths to date. None of the cases being reported Sunday are associated with tong-term care or retirement homes.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 56 total confirmed positive cases, with no new cases as of Sunday. Of those confirmed cases, 48 have recovered and there have been five deaths, none in the last 24 hours.

Lambton Public Health is reporting 275 confirmed cases, with 233 recovered and 25 deaths as of Saturday evening.

As of Saturday afternoon the totals in in Grey-Bruce were at 101 cases, with 91 recovered and no deaths.

Southwestern Public Health says 6,742 individuals have been tested as of Saturday, with 582 tests pending. There have been three cumulative institutional outbreaks, with six ongoing.

As of Saturday evening, there were 31,992 total confirmed cases, 26,538 recoveries and 2,507 deaths in Ontario.

In Canada as of Saturday evening, there were 98,410 confirmed cases, 59,354 recoveries and 8,107 deaths reported.