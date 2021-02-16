Advertisement
Middlesex County man faces additional charges following London carjacking incident
LONDON, ONT. -- A Middlesex County man is facing more charges following an early morning carjacking in London Tuesday.
Police were tipped off about the incident around 6:50 a.m. by a concerned citizen.
According to attending officers, a man was robbed of his vehicle at knife-point on Horton Street near William Street.
The man was not hurt.
The stolen 2006 Chevy Silverado was located in the area of Commissioners Road East and Meadowlily Road a short time later and a chase ensued.
The vehicle got on the westbound 401 and OPP were notified.
Around 8 a.m., the stolen truck was found in the area of Stalker Line and Dunborough Road.
The suspect was tracked down about an hour later and taken into custody.
A 22-year-old man from Middlesex County is charged with the following:
• Impaired operation of a conveyance;
• Armed robbery;
• Fail to comply with release order;
• Theft of a motor vehicle;
• Dangerous operation;
• Fail to stop for police/pursuit;
• Fail to stop at scene of accident;
• Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration; and
• Resist arrest
On Thursday, police said a home on Argyle Line in West Elgin had been broken into just before the arrest of the suspect and that a beige GMC pickup truck along with other items were stolen from that location.
The accused is now charged with these additional offences:
• Fail to stop at scene of accident;
• Theft of motor vehicle;
• Break enter & commit theft;
• Mischief under $5000;
• Dangerous operation;
• Possession of firearm or ammunition;
• Fail to stop for police/pursuit.
The accused will appear in a London court Thursday.