

CTV London





OPP have identified the man killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Lambton County nearly two weeks ago.

Police say 42-year-old Philip Price Todd of Waterford, MI, was the lone occupant of the vehicle when it crashed on Oil Heritage Road just north of Douglas Line.

Following the violent May 1 crash, the vehicle became engulfed in flames, making identification of the deceased difficulty.

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and entered a ditch before entering a wooded area and hitting a series of trees, then catching fire.

The Ontario Coroner's Office was called in to assist with the identification.