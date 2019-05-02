

CTV London





One person has died following a crash in Lambton County on Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened along Oil Heritage Road just north of Douglas Line in Plympton Township around 9:45 p.m.

Police say a vehicle was northbound on Oil Heritage Road when it left the roadway on a curve.

The car then reportedly travelled through the ditch and into a wooded area striking several trees before catching fire.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

The roadway was closed overnight while police investigate the collision.

It was reopened around 4:30 a.m. after the vehicle and the deceased were removed from the scene and taken to the Centre of Forensic Sciences to be examined.

The identity of the driver has not yet been determined.

An investigation into the cause of the collision continues.