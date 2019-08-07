

Twenty-one-year-old Kristin Legault was taken to the emergency department at LHSC two weeks ago in mental distress, and spent 24 hours there, on the floor, before receiving treatment.

It was the afternoon of July 24 when Legault was taken to emergency.

She was admitted into the department and changed into a hospital gown, but was made to wait in a small waiting area beside triage beds.

Legault says she spent the next 24 hours in that spot, sleeping on the floor between the chairs at night waiting for mental health care.

Legault is speaking out about her experience.

