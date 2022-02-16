Massive historic oak tree cut down in Lambeth, Ont.
A massive oak tree that some estimate to be anywhere from 300 to 400 years old is being cut down in Lambeth, Ont.
Crews arrived Wednesday morning to remove the dying tree on James Street.
Officials from the city’s forestry department have been monitoring the tree in hopes of saving it, but its deteriorating condition has made it a safety hazard for several years.
Crews cut down an historic oak tree on James Street in Lambeth, Ont. on Feb. 16, 2022. (Jim Knight)
The historic oak tree began to grow in its location before the area became farmland, and then eventually was established as part of the Lambeth Fairgrounds.
In 2020, city crews saved a beehive inside the trunk.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
Conspiracy to commit murder charges laid in Coutts; Ottawa police ramp up warnings
Four people targeted in an early morning police raid this week in Coutts, Alta., face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, while Ottawa police have begun issuing warning letters to protesters in the capital.
Children's Aid Society urges Ottawa convoy protesters to make arrangements for kids' care
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is warning parents who have brought children to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation downtown to ensure their kids can be cared for in case they're arrested.
Emergencies Act: 5 notable new powers enacted by the government
Late Tuesday night the federal government issued the regulations outlining in more detail what new powers are being enacted though the Emergencies Act aimed at ending the trucker convoy protests and blockades.
Interactive map shows environmental impact of Ottawa trucker protest
A tech company has created an interactive map that shows the environmental impacts of the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa.
Canada falls 2-0 to Sweden in Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals
Canada is heading home from the Olympics without a men's hockey medal for the first time in 16 years.
Hamelin becomes Canada's most decorated male Winter Olympian with 5,000m relay gold
Charles Hamelin became Canada's most decorated male Winter Olympian, helping Canada win gold in the men's 5,000-metre short-track speedskating relay on Wednesday.
Trailer full of guns stolen from Peterborough, Ont. found; unclear if any firearms still missing
A trailer stolen in Peterborough, Ont. over the weekend has been recovered, along with a large quantity of firearms that were inside it.
UDPATED | Pandemic travel: Here's what experts say you need to know before you go
With the federal government relaxing some restrictive travel measures at the end of February, including the end of its current recommendation to avoid international tourism, some Canadians may now be looking for a winter getaway. Experts say planning ahead and purchasing COVID-19 travel insurance are crucial steps to avoid risks, headaches and unexpected fees.
Kitchener
-
Ontario logs 47 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop
Another 47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Ontario as hospitalizations drop below 1,500.
-
Stranger hits woman's vehicle with metal pipe, assaults witness: police
A 21-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly hit a woman’s vehicle with a metal pipe and assaulted a witness who tried to intervene in the incident.
-
Differing comfort levels ahead of Thursday's reopening
Waterloo Region residents have different comfort levels ahead of loosening pandemic restrictions in Ontario on Thursday.
Windsor
-
No new deaths, 43 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 117 new high risk and 43 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
Flames rip through vehicle near Shepherd Street and Parent Avenue
Windsor firefighters responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on Wednesday.
-
Up to 25mm of rain, 15 cm of snow possible as storm heads towards Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says a “messy mix of wintery weather” is expected in the Windsor area, starting on Wednesday evening.
Barrie
-
No arrests in Barrie double shooting that sent two men to hospital
Two people are in hospital after a double shooting in a Barrie neighbourhood Tuesday night.
-
Barrie Circle K armed robbery suspect believed to be underage: police
Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Barrie's southwest end.
-
Charges laid after crash on Highway 400 in Barrie causing fuel spill
Police shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Barrie Wednesday morning after a truck crashed, causing a fuel spill.
Northern Ontario
-
Social media videos depicting disrespect of the Indigenous experience provokes outrage
Social media posts showing young adults dancing with an Every Child Matters flag are sparking a response from the Sagamok Anishnawbek community in northern Ontario.
-
Two fatal crashes in the north in less than 24 hours
Highway 11 is closed between Matheson and Cochrane after a second fatal crash in northeastern Ontario in less than 24 hours, police say.
-
Greater Sudbury looking for school crossing guards
The City of Greater Sudbury is experiencing staffing shortages of school crossing guards and says some roadway crossings may be unattended in the future as a result.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
-
Children's Aid Society urges Ottawa convoy protesters to make arrangements for kids' care
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is warning parents who have brought children to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation downtown to ensure their kids can be cared for in case they're arrested.
-
Former Ottawa police chief 'failed miserably' to plan for occupation of downtown: retired police inspector
A retired Ottawa police inspector says the Ottawa Police Service and former Police Chief Peter Sloly made glaring errors in preparing the capital for the demonstration that has now occupied the downtown core for more than two weeks.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick found in Oshawa; convicted killer led police to remains
Durham police say they have recovered the remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick in Oshawa – a victim of convicted murderer Adam Strong.
-
Ontario logs 47 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop
Another 47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Ontario as hospitalizations drop below 1,500.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | 'It ain't over:' COVID-19 won't become an endemic until the world is vaccinated
On this week's episode of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with two experts, a professor of immunology and a special advisor with the World Health Organization, about when this pandemic will become endemic.
Montreal
-
Montreal teen charged with second-degree murder following death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Officers who shot Pierre Coriolan were trained for 'active shooter,' not a mental health crisis, coroner finds
Officers who shot Pierre Coriolan acted 'to quickly isolate and control the threatening person,' a Quebec coroner wrote after an inquest into the man's death. 'This training is still valid for an active shooter, but not for a person whose mental state is disturbed.'
-
SQ receives tip of potential blockade at Canada-U.S. border; no protestors discovered
Quebec provincial police say they received information about a possible protest blocking the Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., but have not yet seen any demonstrators.
Atlantic
-
N.B. announces 3 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday; hospitalizations drop
New Brunswick reported three new COVID-19-related deaths and a drop in hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Moncton shooting
A man is facing 10 charges, including attempted murder, after another man was shot in Moncton, N.B., last month.
-
Halifax-area dentist facing charges after being accused of assaulting patients
A 78-year-old dentist in the Halifax area is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a number of patients over several decades.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Emerson, Man. border blockade coming to an end
Those blocking the Emerson border crossing will be moving out Wednesday afternoon after the RCMP said it reached a resolution with the protesters.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police hand out leaflets warning downtown protesters to leave
Ottawa police have begun handing out leaflets to protesters downtown, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
-
'I cried every single day': Winnipeg family fed up with state of home care services in Manitoba
A Winnipeg family receiving home care is fed up over a lack of communication and intermittent care – forcing them to find another option paid for out of pocket.
Calgary
-
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 4 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
-
Analysis of guns and ammunition seized near Coutts, Alta. blockade
The mixed cache of weapons and ammunition seized by RCMP near Coutts Monday could carry heavy legal penalties and suggest some were planning for violence.
-
Cochrane RCMP arrest man accused of indecent act at local coffee shop
Cochrane RCMP say one man is facing charges after he allegedly performed an indecent act at a local coffee shop.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
-
Annual inflation rate tops 5 per cent for first time in 30 years
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation topped five per cent for the first time in more than 30 years.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold today, but warmth returns tomorrow
Temperatures in the mid minus-teens early this morning as a bit of light snow pushes across the Edmonton region.
Vancouver
-
Anti-mandate protester targets students outside B.C. high school in racist tirade
RCMP in B.C.'s Okanagan are investigating after anti-mandate protesters targeted high school students in Oliver.
-
Rapid tests will soon be given to B.C. students, health officials say
Students in B.C. will soon be offered rapid tests to take home and a rollout to the general public may be coming next, health officials announced Tuesday.
-
Vancouver SRO being torn down due to safety concerns
A single-room-occupancy hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that was expropriated in late 2020 by the city will be torn down due to safety concerns.