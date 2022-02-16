Massive historic oak tree cut down in Lambeth, Ont.

A massive oak tree that some estimate to be anywhere from 300 to 400 years old is being cut down in Lambeth, Ont.

Crews arrived Wednesday morning to remove the dying tree on James Street.

Officials from the city’s forestry department have been monitoring the tree in hopes of saving it, but its deteriorating condition has made it a safety hazard for several years.

Crews cut down an historic oak tree on James Street in Lambeth, Ont. on Feb. 16, 2022. (Jim Knight)

The historic oak tree began to grow in its location before the area became farmland, and then eventually was established as part of the Lambeth Fairgrounds.

In 2020, city crews saved a beehive inside the trunk.