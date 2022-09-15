Marner hoping to 'Sink the Stigma' of mental health

A Toronto Maple Leaf and Former London Knight is using his star power to help sink the stigma of mental health.

The Marner assist Foundation (MAF), founded by Mitch Marner, held its first ever Sink the Stigma event Thursday at East Park Golf Gardens. The mini-putt event and silent auction raises money for youth mental health.

Part of the proceeds go to the London Health Sciences Centre First Episode Mood and Anxiety Program (FEMAP).

“LHSC’s FEMAP is the first program of its kind in Canada, boasting a unique model aimed at reversing the ‘first episodes’ of mental illness for youth aged 16-25,” according to a news release from LHSC and the MAF.

Marner told CTV’s Julie Atchison on CTV News London at 6 on Thursday that it’s often difficult for young men — and men in general — to talk about their mental health.

“We want to try and make it so people know around this world that you’re not alone in any fight you’re fighting,” says Marner. “There’s always people that love you, that want you around, and that are all willing to hear you out. So that’s the point of this tonight, you know just try and start that conversation and let people know that you’re never alone in anything.”